Chasing Lahore’s target of 242 runs, Peshawar Zalmi’s team managed to score 201 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs and thus faced defeat by 40 runs.

In the match played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and decided to bat first.

Mirza Tahir Baig and Fakhar Zaman started the innings on behalf of Lahore, but Tahir Baig was bowled after scoring 5 runs on a total of 7.

After the early fall of the first wicket, Abdullah Shafiq and Fakhar Zaman advanced their team’s score by showing excellent batting and Abdullah Shafiq was caught out after scoring 75 runs on 127, while Fakhar Zaman also fell victim to nervous nineties and Caught out after playing an innings of 96 runs off 45 balls.

The team of Lahore Qalandars scored 241 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs, Sam Billings also remained not out by scoring 47 runs.

Peshawar’s innings:

Chasing Lahore’s target of 242 runs, Peshawar’s innings had a disappointing start and Haris was dismissed for no runs, captain Babar Azam was also bowled for 7 runs, both dismissed by Shaheen Afridi.

Saim Ayub and Tom Koehler Cadmore played an aggressive innings but could not lead the team to victory and both returned to the pavilion after scoring 51 and 55 runs respectively.

After that, none of Zalmi’s batters could play a big innings and the team scored 201 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, thus Qalandars won the match by 40 runs.

Shaheen Afridi dismissed 5, Zaman Khan 2, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf dismissed one player each.

It should be remembered that before Lahore Qalandars, the highest score of PSL 8 was made by Islamabad United against Quetta Gladiators, which was 220 runs, while the highest total in the history of PSL was scored by Islamabad United in 2021. Scored which was 247 while Multan Sultans scored 245 runs in 2022 which is the second highest score in PSL so far.