Ushna Shah is a gorgeous artist who has consistently wowed audiences in both the east and the west. She has a reputation for being very outspoken and for excelling in every job she performs. Ushna Shah recently professed her love for her Hamza Amin on Instagram, and the two subsequently attended their romantic baat pakki ceremony while both donning pink and white hues. The pre-wedding beach party for their close friends and family and the wedding party for their guests marked the official start of Ushna Shah’s wedding celebrations this week.

Warda Salaeem recommended red for Ushna Shah’s wedding day colour. After seeing the gown for the first time, Ushna provided a tearful sneak peek. As her well-known friends arrive for her wedding, here she is as a bride looking lovely.

