The recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Kabul marks a significant diplomatic effort to recalibrate the increasingly strained Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship. His warm and constructive meetings with the Afghan Taliban leadership—including the acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister—signal a potential shift towards mutual understanding and renewed cooperation between the two neighbors.

This diplomatic engagement follows a period of heightened tension, characterized by border skirmishes, the closure of crossings, and Pakistan’s growing concern over cross-border terrorism, particularly attacks orchestrated by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). During the talks, both sides pledged to prevent the use of their territories for hostile acts against each other. While such promises are encouraging, they must now be backed by visible, verifiable actions.

Pakistan has paid a heavy price for terrorism emanating from across the border. The Afghan Taliban, who wield de facto control over much of Afghanistan, have a responsibility to ensure that groups like the TTP do not enjoy safe haven on their soil. The alarming revelations by the BBC about terrorist outfits acquiring advanced U.S. weapons abandoned in the 2021 withdrawal only underscore the urgent need for comprehensive disarmament and de-radicalization within Afghanistan. Both the Taliban authorities and the international community, particularly the United States, must take responsibility to prevent the misuse of such weapons.

In parallel, Islamabad and Kabul agreed to address longstanding border management issues. These disputes have frequently led to armed confrontations and economic disruption. A robust, transparent mechanism for border demarcation and management is essential to build lasting trust and reduce flashpoints that threaten peace.

The refugee issue also emerged as a focal point. Kabul has voiced strong concerns over the treatment of Afghan nationals being repatriated from Pakistan. Mr Dar assured that the repatriation would be handled with dignity and respect. This is both a moral and diplomatic necessity. As the repatriation process unfolds, Pakistan must adhere to international humanitarian standards, while Western nations must expedite the asylum process for Afghans who face credible threats if returned.

The path to a stable, mutually respectful relationship lies in practical confidence-building measures. For Kabul, the foremost CBM would be tangible action against anti-Pakistan militants. For Islamabad, a more humane and organized repatriation process coupled with enhanced trade cooperation can pave the way for durable peace. Both nations have much to gain from peace and stability—and much to lose from continued hostility. Now is the time to turn pledges into policy.