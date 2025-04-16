In a defining moment at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), delivered a speech that was far more than ceremonial—it was a passionate reaffirmation of Pakistan’s ideological foundation, national unity, and global identity. With clarity, strength, and vision, the Army Chief addressed a range of issues that resonate deeply with both the diaspora and the citizens back home.

The thunderous chants of “Long Live Pakistan” and “What does Pakistan mean?” reflected not only the enthusiasm of the overseas community but also their unwavering attachment to the homeland. General Munir acknowledged their role with deep respect, calling them not just ambassadors, but “the light of Pakistan that illuminates the entire world.” In an age where many debate the brain drain phenomenon, he reframed the discourse powerfully: “This is not brain drain, it is brain gain.” This statement recognized the immense intellectual, financial, and cultural capital overseas Pakistanis contribute globally—while still carrying Pakistan in their hearts.

The speech also directly addressed serious national challenges. On terrorism and subversive elements in Baluchistan, General Munir’s stance was bold and unambiguous: “Even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Baluchistan and Pakistan.” Describing Baluchistan as “the crown of our forehead,” he reaffirmed the province’s strategic and emotional importance, while warning those seeking to exploit it for chaos that the state’s resolve remains unshaken.

Touching on digital misinformation and internal threats, the Army Chief declared, “Whoever incites rebellion in Pakistan’s security agencies is an enemy of Pakistan.” His words underscored a critical national concern: the weaponization of social media to target state institutions and sow instability. His call for constitutional supremacy and institutional harmony was a timely reminder of what defines a “hard state”one in which every institution works within legal and constitutional frameworks.

Equally important were his reflections on Pakistan’s enduring causes. “Kashmir was, is, and will always be the jugular vein of Pakistan,” he affirmed, while also expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza. These remarks resonated deeply, reinforcing Pakistan’s moral stance on international human rights and justice.

Finally, the Army Chief stressed the need to pass on the Two-Nation Theory and Pakistan’s story to the younger generation. In a time of political division and media noise, General Munir’s message offered clarity, hope, and strength. His words not only honored the sacrifices of the past but also envisioned a united, dignified, and sovereign future. Pakistanis everywhere, indeed, found pride in his voice.