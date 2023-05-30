RAWALPINDI: PTI leader Shehryar Afridi was arrested again after his release from Adiala Jail.

Shahryar Afridi was detained in Central Jail Adiala for 15 days on the orders of DC Islamabad after being arrested under 3 MPO and he was released today after completing 15 days of imprisonment. Shahryar Afridi was re-arrested under 3 MPO.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader has been remanded for another 15 days by DC Rawalpindi under the orders of 3 MPOs, according to which the police have re-arrested him as soon as he was released from Adiala Jail.