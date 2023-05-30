Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that if anyone thinks that he will lead Pakistan alone, then it is his mistake.

Former captain of the national cricket team, Shahid Afridi, while addressing a ceremony held in Karachi, said that we have all made great sacrifices for this country. There is a time for sacrifices, now we should move towards the development and success of the country.

Shahid Afridi further said that if anyone thinks that he will lead the country alone, then it is his mistake. We have to work together to take the country forward. Our elders have sacrificed a lot for this country.