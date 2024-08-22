The Islamabad administration has granted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) permission to hold a rally on Sept 8, subject to stringent conditions.

A notification with 40 specific directives has been issued by the District Magistrate of Islamabad.

The notification stated that the previous No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Aug 22 was cancelled due to protests by religious groups. The administration would provide security for the rally on Sept 8.

According to the notification, participants must not infringe upon any citizen’s fundamental rights. The notification further directed that attendees are required to gather by 4pm and end the rally by 7pm.

It noted that it would be the responsibility of the rally organisers to disperse participants after the event.

The notification specified that no sticks or weapons of any kind would be allowed, and no speeches against state institutions or sit-ins are permitted.

The organisers would be fully responsible for the safety of the participants.

A list of attendees for the stage must be provided to the administration 12 hours in advance, and the NOC may be revoked in case of any security concerns.

The PTI had announced the postponement of Thursday’s rally in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad administration decided not to permit the rally in the federal capital. However, the PTI rejected the decision and announced the rally at Tarnol Chowk on Peshawar Road at 4pm on Thursday.