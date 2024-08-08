Indian wrestler Antim Panghal will fly home from the Paris Olympics following a disciplinary breach, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Wednesday.Late on Wednesday evening, Antim and her sister were summoned to the police station inside the Athletes’ Village.The IOA did not give any details but Indian media reported that Panghal’s sister had tried to enter the Games Village using her accreditation. This is a clear violation of the strict Olympic protocolsPanghal lost 10-0 to Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil in the women’s 53kg freestyle event at the Champ-de-Mars Arena on Wednesday.