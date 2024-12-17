Uncertain situation in the country, investors are leaving, says SK Niazi We will find a solution together with the government,

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze news while talking in his renowed talk show sachi Baat program PTI founder talked about talks with people in power,

Now they are preparing to talk to powerless people, Uncertain situation in the country, investors are leaving, Overseas Pakistanis will send money, country’s economy will improve, says SK Niazi The environment needs to be improved to attract investors to the country, Political parties should sit at one table for the betterment of the country, Patriotic Pakistanis want the talks to be successful and the country to progress,

Negotiations should move forward, if a national government is not formed, transparent elections should be held, Now the matter of negotiations has gone to Parliament A committee has now been formed for negotiations Negotiations are a good thing for both sides, MNA JUIF Naeema Kishore Madrasa Bill passed by National Assembly, We will find a solution together with the government, Madrasa Bill has become part of the law, it should be notified,

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Thank goodness they are ready for negotiations The government should also show seriousness about negotiations, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement has weight The government will solve this problem soon PPP has always been in favor of dialogue, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also always talked about dialogue Negotiations are never successful by keeping a heart line, Everyone has to show flexibility regarding negotiations, PTI members should be flexible in their behavior, PTI people should come out of their stubbornness, The country is currently going through a crisis, We don’t want to create any crisis at this time, If the government takes us into confidence, there will be no crisis, The government has regained confidence in the global market The government has to take it towards further improvement, In civil disobedience, you don’t pay electricity bills Civil disobedience is not against the government but against the state The economy is facing risks, says economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui There are many flaws in our economic policies

There is room for further reduction, says State Bank has broken the law, Banks’ profits have skyrocketed,National schemes introduced We are paying 45 percent tax. At one time, this tax was zero People have withdrawn more than six billion rupees from banks