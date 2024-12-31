PTI Left a Broken Economy; PML-N Working to Repair It: Qadir Mandokhail Free and Fair Elections Key to Stability in Pakistan: Senator Humayun Mohmand

slamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making commendable efforts to steer Pakistan out of its current political and economic crises, said SK Niazi, Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News. Speaking during his renowned talk show Sachi Baat Niazi praised the Prime Minister’s recent speech, highlighting his good intentions.

However, he expressed skepticism about the resolution of Pakistan’s prolonged political turmoil. “Political stability will only come through free and fair elections, which, unfortunately, we’ve never witnessed in our history,” he said. Niazi emphasized that Pakistan is in dire need of an economic revolution, with increased exports as the foundation for sustainable growth. “In the current uncertain climate, no one is ready to invest in the country,” he added.

Commenting on international relations, Niazi stated that Pakistan cannot ignore its relationship with the United States. He speculated that significant developments could unfold after Donald Trump’s potential return to office.

PPP leader Qadir Mandokhail criticized PTI’s tenure, claiming that the party left the country in economic disarray. “PTI destroyed the economy during its rule and handed over a broken system to us. We are now returning the billions in loans they took,” Mandokhel said.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for saving the country from default and steering it toward recovery. “The vision presented by the Prime Minister is for the next five years, and we are cleaning up the mess left by PTI,” he added.

Mandokhail also accused the PTI government of violating its IMF agreement and creating an economic crisis. “No meaningful project was initiated during PTI’s tenure, and Bushra Bibi looted Punjab with both hands,” he alleged.

Looking ahead, Mandokhail expressed optimism for the future. “2024 has been a tough year for Pakistan, but 2025 will, God willing, prove to be better for the country.”

Senator Humayun Mohmand highlighted the urgent need for political and economic stability in Pakistan, linking it directly to the conduct of free and fair elections. “The country cannot progress without transparent elections. Political stability will come only when the will of the people is genuinely reflected,” he said.

Mohmand criticized the government for rising inflation and the deteriorating conditions of farmers and small businesses. “People are shutting down their businesses and moving abroad due to economic uncertainty,” he noted.

He also pointed to the challenges in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the need for inclusive governance. “We don’t want power; we want the country to improve,” Mohmand asserted.

The Senator reiterated his party’s commitment to justice and transparency. “We demand the release of the PTI founder on bail and a fair trial for all cases. False accusations only worsen the political climate,” he said.