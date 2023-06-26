LAHORE: FIA arrested Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s special gunman and frontman Mohammad Zaman.

According to the sources, Mohammad Zaman Chaudhry was the cash boy and front man of Pervaiz Elahi and is involved in illegal money transfer. Muhammad Zaman used to transact crores of rupees allegedly obtained through corruption with Saira Anwar, the third wife of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources further say that in February 2023, the police arrested Muhammad Zaman red-handed while bringing alcohol to Saira Anwar from Punjab House Islamabad at the behest of Elahi. FIA has obtained important evidence from the forensics of Muhammad Zaman’s mobile phone. The 4-day physical remand of Muhammad Zaman has been approved in Elahi’s front.