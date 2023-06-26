ISLAMABAD: In a heartbreaking incidence, a 12-year-old orphan girl was allegedly sexually raped by her relatives in Punjab, the province with the most population in Pakistan, it was revealed on Sunday.

The victim’s grandfather reported the incident to police, who opened an investigation after learning that the 12-year-old had gone to the market to buy groceries but had not returned home for several hours.

In the evening, he claimed, the girl returned to his gym, where she passed out. When the child came to, she told her grandfather that three men—who happened to be her relatives—had lured her into an abandoned building where they had sexually raped her.

She was raped and had her hair cut by the offenders. After filing a charge under Section 376 of the PPC, local police began an investigation.

The girl was being examined by a doctor in the interim, and police are apparently awaiting the results.

In addition to using CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, local police units also carried out raids to apprehend the individuals.