ISLAMABAD:Member Governing Body Pakistan Engineering Council Dr. Zahoor Sarwar revealed that there is an annual waste of 50 billion rupees in the Pakistan Engineering Council. When the Auditor General conducts an audit of the Pakistan Engineering Council, then corruption will be proven, waste of money or corruption. There is only one thing. Pakistan Engineering Council is the only organization which has 65 members, all the members are allowed to stay in five star hotel, each member takes 4 to 5 crore TADA. The money of Pakistan Engineering Council is not being audited, against which we are going to court. I have gone. Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers SK Niazi said that Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Najeeb Haroon is a good and honorable man. So no institution is right again. Former President of the Supreme Court Bar Amanullah Kanrani said that the decision to ban a political party is not correct. May be, the decision of the Supreme Court has just come in favor of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, first of all the economy of the country should be improved. A political party was almost thrown out of the election, there was a big fraud with PTI, the decision of reserved seats is a great decision, reserved seats are the right of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. The truth is what I did while talking to SK Niazi.

