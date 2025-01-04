As negotiations between the government and the PTI continue to address a number of unresolved concerns, there is a welcome calm in the political climate. With two meetings in recent weeks, the groundbreaking for discussions seems to have been completed, and the most recent one is rumored to have ended well. After the PTI confers with its imprisoned founder to finalize its charter of demands for the government, another meeting is anticipated the following week. January may prove to be a crucial month if parleys start in earnest because the PTI has previously expressed its desire for talks to be finished by February. The release of its employees who have been imprisoned in a number of cases and the creation of a judicial commission to look into the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, seem to be the party’s two main requests. The hurdle appears to be low enough for the government to participate without suffering political repercussions, even though these have not yet been put in writing.

The fact that the attendees of these sessions are focused on the wider picture is also promising. All parties have agreed to hold talks for the country’s improvement, “covering issues such as the economy, terrorism, and other critical matters,” according to a statement credited to the speaker of the National Assembly. This is fortunate because, even though there has been some progress toward economic stabilization, the growth required to sustain the nation will not materialize until political stability is restored.

The prime minister noted during a recent Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting that Pakistan’s progress is therefore closely related to its political stability, since the political framework of any economy is its foundation. Even while Pakistan has signed billion-dollar memorandums of understanding with other nations, it will struggle to implement them until the political equation’s lingering ambiguity is resolved.

But there are still a lot of minor obstacles standing in the way of a political settlement, regardless of the negotiators’ intentions. For instance, the discussion committee delegates are unable to accomplish anything on their own; at every stage of the process, they will require approval from the leaders of their respective political parties.

Naturally, if the leaders of the PTI, PML-N, and PPP got together and immediately worked out a modus vivendi, these obstacles might be quickly removed. The largest obstacle is the seeming incapacity of the administration and opposition to accept their separate circumstances. Stakeholders must continue to recognize and comprehend that politicians can still question the narratives of competing parties without always at odds with one another. It is hoped and prayed that this realization will become apparent as quickly as possible.