Pakistan’s economic landscape, though showing signs of recovery from the brink of collapse, remains a precarious balancing act. The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) recent decision to halt its monetary easing cycle, despite a significant drop in inflation, underscores the delicate tightrope the nation walks between fostering growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

For months, the SBP had aggressively slashed interest rates, injecting much-needed stimulus into a struggling economy. Six consecutive cuts, totaling a substantial 1,000 basis points, brought the policy rate down to 12 percent. This aggressive easing, coupled with declining food and energy prices, resulted in a welcome dip in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, reaching a low of 1.4 percent. However, the SBP, demonstrating prudent caution, recognized that this apparent victory could be fleeting.

The central bank’s decision to pause the easing cycle stemmed from a confluence of factors. Firstly, the volatility inherent in food and energy prices presented a significant risk to the downward inflation trend. These prices, susceptible to global market fluctuations and domestic supply chain disruptions, could easily rebound, reversing the recent gains. Secondly, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, remained stubbornly high. This “sticky” inflation, reflecting underlying inflationary pressures, required a sustained effort to bring it under control.

Beyond inflation, the external account presented another major concern. While remittances had provided a crucial buffer in recent months, the current account deficit resurfaced in January, eroding the accumulated surplus. This deficit, driven by increased imports fueled by a nascent economic recovery and shrinking financial inflows, placed pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Furthermore, the need to service substantial foreign debt obligations, particularly in the face of delayed planned inflows, further strained the external account.

The global economic climate added another layer of complexity. The escalating trade tensions between major economies, particularly the United States’ recent tariff hikes, created a climate of uncertainty that threatened to disrupt international trade and commodity prices. This uncertainty, in turn, could impact Pakistan’s export revenues and import costs, further destabilizing the external account.

The government’s fiscal challenges compounded these external pressures. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was projected to miss its ambitious tax collection target by a significant margin, highlighting the persistent need for structural reforms to broaden the tax base. The lack of sustainable foreign capital inflows, both private and official, further exacerbated the fiscal deficit.

Despite the progress made under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, Pakistan remained vulnerable. The fragility of the economic recovery, coupled with the persistent fiscal and external imbalances, limited the SBP’s ability to further ease monetary policy. Without substantial inflows of foreign capital and decisive structural reforms, the central bank would continue to face the difficult choice between stimulating growth and risking another balance-of-payments crisis.

In essence, Pakistan’s economic journey remained fraught with challenges. The SBP’s decision to pause monetary easing reflected a pragmatic approach, prioritizing macroeconomic stability over short-term growth. The nation’s ability to navigate these troubled waters would depend on its ability to address its structural weaknesses, attract sustainable foreign investment, and navigate the turbulent global economic landscape.