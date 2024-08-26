The severe consequences of Pakistan’s inadequate approach to climate change are now alarmingly clear. This year, extreme heat and humidity have not only endangered human lives but also claimed the lives of around 15,000 livestock. These tragic losses underscore the government’s ongoing failure to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of climate change on vulnerable populations. Livestock is a crucial component of the nation’s agricultural output and GDP, yet farmers are left to fend for themselves with little support from the state. critical communication gap between the Ministry of National Food Security and provincial livestock departments, which has left farmers ill-prepared to protect their animals from climate-related disasters. This negligence is indicative of a broader failure by the government to coordinate and implement effective climate policies.

Pakistan has long been vulnerable to climate disasters, from deadly heatwaves to devastating floods, but the response has been mostly reactive and focused on short-term fixes rather than long-term, proactive strategies. Despite the catastrophic floods of 2022, which should have been a wake-up call, the state’s response has remained apathetic. The country’s poor rankings on global indices such as the Climate Change Performance Index and the Environmental Performance Index reflect a troubling lack of coordination and a disregard for crucial issues like air pollution, climate mitigation, and infrastructure resilience. Appeals for international climate finance will continue to fall on deaf ears unless Pakistan demonstrates a genuine commitment to addressing these challenges. By focusing on capacity-building, legal reforms, and resilient infrastructure, Pakistan could enhance its credibility on the global stage and position itself as a responsible player in the fight against climate change. What is urgently needed is a comprehensive climate policy that prioritizes resilience, coordination, and sustainable development to protect the nation’s people, economy, and environment from the escalating threats of climate change.