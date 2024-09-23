The Pakistan women’s cricket team, led by captain Fatima Sana, has arrived in Dubai to participate in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Before the World Cup, the team is scheduled to play two warm-up matches: the first against Scotland on September 28 and the second against Bangladesh on September 30.

The national team would kick off the World Cup with their opening match against Sri Lanka on October 3, followed by a highly anticipated clash against their traditional rivals, India, on October 6.

Pakistan would then face Australia in their third match on October 11 and New Zealand in their fourth match on October 14.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his best wishes for the women’s team, highlighting their talent and potential, and expressed hope that they would perform well in the tournament.