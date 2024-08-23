Pakistan made early inroads in the Bangladesh batting when they claimed two wickets on the third days of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh started their innings at 27 and the openers looked shaky but seemed to tackling the Pakistan bowling attack, led by veteran Shaheen Afridi, with grit.

Naseem Shah drew the first blood when he removed opener Zakir Hasan for a personal 12 runs at total 31. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan took the catch.

Fellow pacer Khrram Shahzad shattered the timber of Najmul Hossain Shanto for 16 when he looked set for a big innings.

At drinks break, Bangladesh have reached 75-2 with opener Shadman Islam at 28 and Mominul Haq at 12.