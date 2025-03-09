Just like in many other parts of the world, March 8 is a day to honor and acknowledge women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. The day also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women’s rights. It plays a critical role in raising awareness about gender-based disparities. It provides a platform for women to voice their concerns and demand better treatment and rights. On this auspicious occasion of International Women’s Day, Pakistan pays tribute to the women around the world whose resilience, sacrifices and efforts have made it possible for humankind to progress and build a better future for all. No society or nation can succeed and achieve sustainable development without realization of gender equality and women empowerment. Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion and protection of women’s rights, both nationally and internationally. Foundations of Pakistan are laid on the contributions of men and women alike. Our Constitution and legal framework provide guarantees for equal participation by women in all spheres of life including social, economic, and political. The government continues to fulfill its obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action as well as United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through various policy measures and legislation, we continue to make utmost efforts for women empowerment and their equal participation for building an inclusive society. Pakistani women have contributed immensely to national development and progress. We are proud that today Pakistani women participate in every facet of public life. They have held prominent positions, including as Prime Minister, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, Speaker of National Assembly, Judge of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of High Court, and important portfolios in the Cabinet as well as Federal and Provincial Secretaries, Generals, fighter pilots and UN peacekeepers. We pay special tribute to the remarkable Pakistani women in our diplomacy for their exemplary service, hard work and dedication in contributing to our foreign policy objectives and ably representing Pakistan across the world. On this day, we stand at a pivotal moment in history to celebrate the resilience, strength and achievements of women. March 8 serves as a poignant reminder of the progress made in advancing gender equality and the work that still lies ahead. As we commemorate this day, let us take a moment to reflect on the remarkable contributions of Pakistani women, whose unwavering determination and unwavering spirit have shaped our nation. There is no doubt that Pakistani women have left an indelible mark on every facet of society. The past few years have been defined by the strength and determination of Pakistani women who are working to create positive change. They are breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes. Their courage, resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for others. Yet, even as we celebrate the progress made, we must also acknowledge the challenges and obstacles that continue to hinder women’s empowerment in Pakistan. Gender-based violence, limited access to education and healthcare, economic disparities and cultural norms that perpetuate discrimination all pose significant barriers to women’s participation in society. On this Women’s Day, let us recommit ourselves to the fight for gender equality and justice for all. As we honor the achievements of Pakistani women, let us also recognize the importance of amplifying their voices and ensuring that their rights and freedoms are upheld. Let us strive to create a society where every woman and girl can live with dignity, respect and equal opportunities. Together, let us build a future where gender equality is not just a dream but also a reality for all.