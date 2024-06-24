Operation determination stability is the most important need of the hour; Mirza Akhtiyar Baig, It was a good decision of the court to give stay of certain seats; Justice (R) Wajihauddin, If we have any other option, then we should think not to trust the IMF; Qamar Zaman Kaira

Islamabad: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme said the security situation in the country is very bad, whenever the army takes any action, there is something behind it, the talk of instability due to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s operation is not true, operation Resolute will ensure the survival of the country, Pakistan Army is the protector of the country, the nation stands with its armed forces.

PPP leader Mirza Akhtiyar Baig’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat ” said China has clearly told us to improve the security situation, China said that all the political parties of Pakistan have to come on the same page, China said that political stability should be seen in Pakistan, operation determination stability is the most important need of the hour.

Justice (R) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program said case of reserved seats is important, long dates cannot be given, many judges in Pakistan’s judicial history have not taken on new constitutional responsibilities, one political party’s election symbol was taken, while the other party did not hold elections for many years, the definition of political party is defined by the constitution itself, in the definition of a political party, it is not written that any of its members are present in Parliament, it was a good decision of the court to give stay of certain seats, if the Supreme Court had not given a stay, there could have been an attempt to amend the constitution, in the history of Pakistan, many decisions have been proved wrong, history should not be repeated, is the matter of reserved seats so simple, when the courts do not provide justice, the people take the law into their hands, when the law is taken in the hands of the people, it is not good for the country and the constitution.

PPP leader Mirza Akhtiyar Baig’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat ” said the direction of the budget tells what the government’s priorities are, i don’t see any direction in this budget except revenue revenue and revenue, it will not be possible for industries to work on 24% markup, industries and exports will be severely affected by this budget, from this budget, the real estate sector will also sit at the second place, all the products related to agriculture have been taxed, agriculture is also likely to be affected, the world is emphasizing on hybrid and electric vehicles, we have made them expensive, we will take a decision on the passing of the budget in our parliamentary party, how can illegal businesses running for 76 years end in one year, before supporting the government, we had signed a power sharing agreement in Punjab, PPP is participating in the budget debate, will support the government in passing the budget, Bilawal Bhutto has assured the government that the budget will be passed, otherwise there will be instability.

Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat ” said what option do we have other than the IMF, if we have any other option, then we should think not to trust the IMF, we did not make good decisions in the past, which we are suffering today, the IMF did not come to us to take money from us, just because the law wasn’t followed in the past doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be followed now, all the money that came in Pakistan in the last 20 years was spit in the property business, there should have been such an investment that exports would increase and imports would decrease,

we should first create alternative sources then say goodbye to IMF, according to the budget, all classes will have to give something, how to find out who took money out and how, the PPP government will come to power after the next election, this government has to go ahead with no other option.

PPP leader Mirza Akhtiyar Baig’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat ” said that PTI is not ready to negotiate, the situation is different for us, PPP and PML-N are on a patch, our concerns are being taken away.

There are many capable people within the PPP, they should be part of the cabinet, said SK Niazi.

PPP leader Mirza Akhtiyar Baig said, “The PTI is saying first our victory should be recognized, then we will talk, the PTI says our won seats should be given to us, and the PTI is talking about putting water in a sieve.