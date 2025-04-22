The swift accusation leveled by India against Pakistan following the recent killing in Pahlgam raises a significant concern: could this incident be a false flag operation orchestrated by the Modi government to exploit the situation, particularly during the visit of the U.S. Vice President?In light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian media’s immediate and unfounded blame directed at Pakistan underscores a longstanding pattern of hasty accusations made without thorough investigations.Often, after any incident occurs in Indian-administered Kashmir, Pakistan is automatically deemed responsible, reflecting a predictable tendency in India’s approach to such situations. This quick attribution of blame tends to overlook various local factors, underlying grievances, and possible security lapses that could have contributed to the events surrounding the Pahalgam attack.The rapid shift of blame puts aside a comprehensive examination of all potential aspects related to the incident.Moreover, the alignment of the Indian media with the government’s narrative demonstrates a troubling trend towards acting as a mouthpiece, echoing charges without engaging in critical analysis or waiting for concrete evidence. This phenomenon not only compromises journalistic integrity but also contributes to the historical cycle of mistrust and hostility between the two nations.The immediate thrust of blame towards Pakistan can be viewed as a calculated strategy to leverage a distressing event, thereby fueling anti-Pakistan sentiments within India. The timing, coinciding with the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, adds another layer of complexity, suggesting that the incident may have been used to bolster nationalistic fervor and consolidate public opinion against Pakistan.Such hasty accusations serve a dual purpose: they distract from any shortcomings in India’s security and intelligence apparatus that may have allowed the Pahalgam attack to occur and reinforce the prevailing narrative of an external enemy threatening national security.This practice not only impacts bilateral relations but also risks overshadowing essential national security reforms and improvements that may be necessary to address vulnerabilities within India itself. For the sake of credibility and to foster trust, it is imperative for India to undertake a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident. An honest inquiry should focus on revealing verifiable evidence rather than rushing to judgments based on political expediency. This is critical not only for the integrity of India’s response but also for maintaining a balanced narrative that acknowledges the complexities of security in a region marked by historical animosities.