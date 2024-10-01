Lahore: Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui left for Hungary to attend the International Olympic Committee course, she flew from Islamabad to Budapest.

Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui belongs to Pakistan Army. Sadaf Siddiqui has represented Pakistan in other international events including Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Safe Games.

Pakistan Olympic Association Vice President Ishrat Ashraf handed over the course document to Sadaf Siddiqui in Lahore. According to Begum Ishrat Ashraf, it is very important to improve the skills of women in the fields of coaching and management in order to gain prominence in Pakistani sports.

Secretary General POA Khalid Mahmood has expressed good wishes for Sadaf Siddiqui. The Olympian athlete said that proud to represent Pakistan and Pakistan Army, participation in the coaching course will increase knowledge which will help Pakistani athletes to improve their performance.