Mufti Kifayatullah has played a role in the government and the opposition in different periods

We talk about the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution in this country, Ali Bukhari

Some wrong decisions of the Judiciary led to political instability, Zulfikar Ali Bhatti

ISLAMABAD:Defense analyst General (retd) Moinuddin Haider’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

No one is trying to stop the Palestinian conflict, neither is Israel listening to anyone.Israel is not listening to America or the United Nations, it is considering itself independent

On the martyrdom of Ismail Haniya, Iran said that our guest, has been killed

Iran warned that if there is a reaction, then they will make a strict plan of action,

The objectives of Israel are clear in his books and articles,

Israel is increasing the war itself, no country wants war,

JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Mufti Kifayatullah has played a role in the government and the opposition in different periods

Mufti Kifayatullah has always had his stand in terms of objectives

In the current situation, we are standing in opposition with PTI,

The flowers will come and so will the flower bearers, but we stand by the position,

We have our own style of protest which is also liked by the people,

Leader PML-N MNA Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not a politician of any party, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

No political party except PTI has any objection to the establishment of Constitutional Court, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

Some wrong decisions of the Judiciary led to political instability, Zulfikar Ali Bhatti

No party should object to the amendments which are for reform, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

There is full hope that things will improve in the future, Zulfikar Ali Bhatti

Establishment of a constitutional court was an important demand in the Charter of Democracy, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

I do not believe that any consensual constitutional amendment can be brought, Mufti Kifayatullah

According to the current constitutional draft, it is not possible to establish a constitutional court, Mufti Kifayatullah

Our justice system is at number 133 in the world, after these amendments it will go down further, Mufti Kifayat

The very existence of the government is in doubt, making such a big constitutional amendment is an excess, God willing

JUI should not say that elections are rigged, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

Thousands of people’s cases are pending, no judicial reforms have been done, Zulfiqar Bhatti

We want the time wasted in political cases to be saved, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

In countries where there are constitutional courts there is real democracy, Mufti Kifayatullah

If the political parties agree, then no one can interfere in the election, Mufti Kefayat

Hiding a crime is also a crime, the criminal should be brought to justice, Mufti Kifayatullah

If there is an agreed constitutional amendment, we will support it, otherwise we and PTI will separate, Mufti Kifayatullah

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Bukhari’s talk in Sachi Baat program

We talk about the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution in this country, Ali Bukhari

Maulana Fazlur Rahman knows politics, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Bukhari

Had it been easy to amend the constitution, there would have been no need to review 63A, Ali Bukhari

In the present circumstances, the need for the Code of Democracy is that we will no longer be used,

A lot is written in the Charter of Democracy, so follow it,