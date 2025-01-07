PTI Committed to Principled Negotiations, Rules Out Any Deal:Owais Ahmed Negotiations Must Succeed, PPP’s Sarmad Ali Stresses Need for Written Commitments: Sarmad Ali

In a candid conversation on the program Sachi Baat, PTI leader Ahmed Owais and senior journalist SK Niazi discussed the ongoing negotiations between PTI and the government. Niazi remarked that both sides should present their demands in writing to streamline the process, though PTI insists this is unnecessary. “Every day, there’s a new twist in the talks,” Niazi observed, emphasizing that mutual compromise is key for progress. However, he expressed skepticism about the success of the negotiations under the current circumstances, noting that both parties appear entrenched in their positions. “PTI will never acknowledge the government’s Udan Pakistan program as a good initiative,” he added, reflecting the deep political divide. The discussion highlighted the fragile state of negotiations, with both sides unwilling to make significant concessions, leaving little hope for a breakthrough.

PTI leader Ahmed Owais, during his conversation on Sachi Baat, emphasized that the party is committed to ensuring the success of ongoing talks but will not compromise on principles. “Negotiations will not take the form of a deal,” he stated, confirming that PTI will not accept any agreement until all political cases are resolved. Owais clarified that PTI is willing to present its demands in writing but only after a meeting with the party founder, which was decided during the second round of talks but is yet to take place. He criticized past agreements like the Charter of Democracy between PML-N and PPP, which yielded no results. Owais also hinted at major revelations if money laundering cases are thoroughly investigated.

During his appearance on Sachi Baat, PPP Senator Sarmad Ali highlighted the importance of successful negotiations between political parties, emphasizing that such talks are essential for resolving differences. “Negotiations are a very good thing and should be held between politicians,” he stated. Ali suggested that both sides should present written demands to ensure accountability, cautioning that without this step, progress might falter. He criticized PTI’s reluctance to commit in writing and referred to their history of taking U-turns. Senator Ali also recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had proposed talks long ago, but the offer was dismissed. Highlighting financial issues, he accused PTI of encouraging illegal channels like Hawala Hundi instead of legal overseas transactions. The senator remained optimistic about dialogue, despite challenges.