September 6th stands as a defining moment in our nations history, when the indomitable Armed Forces of Pakistan exhibited unparalleled resilience, valour and unwavering determination in the defence of our country. This chapter, etched in glory, fills every heart with pride as we honour the profound patriotism, unmatched professionalism and immense sacrifices made in the face of enemys sinister designs. This day sends a powerful message: defence of our motherland is impregnable and as united people, we are resolute in our ability to safeguard the sovereignty of this land.

Today, we pay tributes to the courageous heroes who were audacious in their planning, undaunted in their action and instilled fear in the hearts of our enemy. Pakistan Navy’s Operation “SOMNATH” remains a shining example to this unflinching resolve, as PN Task Group destroyed Indian radar station and shore installations at Dwarka, establishing uncontested dominance at sea from the very outset of the conflict. In the annals of history, this action as well as mere presence of PNS/M GHAZI in the Indian Ocean confined the Indian Fleet within harbours, too petrified to venture out into the open seas.

As we commemorate this venerated occasion to honour the feats and sacrifices of our brave sentinels of sea, our Navy stands vigilant and unfaltering in its commitment to defend maritime borders and secure our vital sea routes – the lifeblood of our economy. The latest additions to Pakistan Navy Fleet are ushering in a new era of deterrence, underscoring our relentless pursuit of formidable defence to ensure vibrant economic activities and national prosperity. We resolve to build a strong Naval presence that not only protects our interests but also propels our nation to an elevated and rightful stature in the comity of nations.

On this day of national cohesion and enthusiasm, we pledge ourselves anew to the noble cause of securing Pakistans maritime frontiers and economic interests. We rededicate ourselves to the visionary principles of our Quaid infusing the spirit of brotherhood and equality in a united homeland for all its citizens. With deep gratitude, we honour the sacrifices of our soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen, whose legacy inspires us to remain vigilant and well-prepared to deal with any eventuality. All the Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians reaffirm their resolve to defend our maritime frontiers with absolute faith in Allah SWT and trust in our sacred cause. May Allah be our Guide and Protector, Ameen!