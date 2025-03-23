Is it really that easy to put the state on trial? Create an emotional scene that captures your experience of poverty, shoot it beautifully with melancholic music, and make it go viral. Is the state the villain just because you weren’t born into wealth and couldn’t order the food you desired during your school days?

The narrative of Mah Rang Baluch is intriguing. Just as there is a postdoctoral phase after a doctorate, this narrative resembles a post-“post-truth” era. Is the post-truth doctrine reborn with a more lethal flavor?

Mahrang is a doctor who was admitted to medical college despite scoring only 67% on her exams. Ironically, a student from Punjab who scored 93% is unable to gain admission to a government medical college.

Mahrang, on the other hand, was fortunate enough to become a doctor despite her lower score, but she still claims to be a deprived lady from a deprived region. A student from Punjab cannot gain admission to any private college with marks similar to those that Mahrang received. Yet, the prevailing narrative suggests that Punjab has taken everything away from others.

Not only was she admitted to a medical college, but she also did so through a government scholarship that covered more than her tuition fees. It raises questions about the circumstances that led her mother to sell her clothes to pay for any additional expenses. How much can one even get from selling used clothing?

It almost feels like a stretch—suggesting that the meager earnings from a poor family’s clothes could cover the costs of medical education seems almost absurd.

The harsh reality is that the education crisis, especially in Punjab, affects countless families. Many children drop out of school because their parents simply cannot afford the fees. It’s astonishing to think that around 10 million children in Punjab are out of school. In this context, the young woman’s situation appears fortunate; she perused an MBBS degree on a government scholarship. Yet, she still expresses dissatisfaction with her circumstances. Ah , the poor deprived lady!

One must consider how many students are actually fortunate enough to study MBBS on a government scholarship. It’s a small, exclusive group. Despite being part of this fortunate class, she portrays herself as a victim of poverty, creating an emotional yet unfounded narrative.

Also , it’s important to question the financial viability of her foreign trips. She isn’t a renowned doctor yet; her earnings likely cannot sustain such expenditures. It would be helpful to clarify the nature and rationale behind any sponsorships supporting these trips.

How does a woman from such humble beginnings afford these international tours?

It begs a deeper inquiry into the sources of her funding and the complexities surrounding her story.

The impoverished woman ought to abandon the artifice of emotional manipulation; instead, she must unleash the raw truth of her sentiments. It is time to dispense with illusions and boldly confront the stark realities that bind her.