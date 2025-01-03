The recent initiative by Barrister Aqeel Malik to form a committee to negotiate with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) represents a positive step toward addressing Pakistan’s political instability. Following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s warning of civil disobedience and the turmoil of November 26, this move offers hope for diffusing tensions. Imran Khan’s announcement of a five-member negotiation team signals openness to dialogue. Should these efforts succeed, they could significantly contribute to the political stability Pakistan desperately needs. Political stability is essential for addressing the population’s grievances, voiced by various political parties, and fostering national unity. As the saying goes politics is the art of the possible necessitating strategic foresight and sustained efforts to bridge divides. This is particularly urgent given the dual threats of terrorism and complex national issues facing Pakistan. The instability in Syria, Iraq, and Libya serves as cautionary examples. Even nations with strong military frameworks, like those in the Middle East, have been destabilized due to sectarian and tribal divisions. Pakistan, with its diverse social fabric, must heed these lessons. The recent imposition of US sanctions on Pakistan’s missile development agency underscores the evolving geopolitical challenges the nation faces, requiring careful navigation of external relations. Relations with India and Afghanistan remain tense, and rising violence from non-state actors, tribal disputes, sectarian clashes, and gender-based crimes highlight the weakening of state institutions. Particularly concerning are areas like Katha, which have become “ungoverned spaces,” reflecting the government’s inability to assert control and exacerbating security challenges. The sharp rise in terrorist violence in the third quarter of 2024, with over 700 fatalities, underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy and stronger state institutions to restore peace. The country’s security situation, with a growing number of fatalities and injuries, demands a more robust response from the government. On the socio-economic front, while progress has been made in reducing poverty, the challenges remain vast. The World Bank’s 2024 report paints a mixed picture, with high rates of school-age children out of school, learning deficiencies, and a stunting rate of 40%. The poverty rate for lower-middle-income households has risen to 40.5%, with 2.6 million Pakistanis falling below the poverty line last year. Structural issues such as fiscal deficits, unproductive agricultural practices, and an unsupportive business environment hinder progress. For long-term stability and development, political resolution through dialogue is essential. Pakistan should take lessons from its Vision 2025 policy, which highlights the importance of political stability in fostering economic growth, drawing on the examples of successful countries like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. A nation can never achieve sustainable development amid political chaos. Peace and security are essential prerequisites for economic growth, increased investment, and international standing. Pakistan’s internal and external security concerns, coupled with its socio-economic challenges, require urgent attention. Internally, Pakistan’s goal should be to create a secure environment where citizens’ rights, properties, and livelihoods are protected, enabling individuals to live freely with dignity. Dialogue and confidence-building measures, coupled with strict adherence to the rule of law, are crucial in preventing further polarization. National reconciliation is now a necessity, not a choice. With Pakistan’s history of missed opportunities for dialogue, the government must rise above partisan politics to address the grievances of all stakeholders. Meaningful engagement, protection of fundamental rights, and adherence to constitutional principles are key to rebuilding trust in democratic institutions. At this critical juncture, Pakistan’s challenges political, economic, and security-related require collective will and decisive action. National reconciliation, dialogue, and inclusive political processes will be key to achieving stability and progress. By prioritizing internal stability through political unity, Pakistan can lay the groundwork for economic growth, improved governance, and a peaceful society, ultimately securing a prosperous future for its citizens.