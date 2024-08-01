Pakistan has rightly termed the killing of the Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran as a violation of international law and global norms. It is another symbol of Israeli aggression to the loss of regional and global peace. Israel’s extraterritorial acts have endangered regional security. The backers of Israel must prevail on Israel to end its unlawful military operations in violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region. Pakistan reiterated its support for the realization of the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, their right of return to Palestine, and the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Established in the Palestinian territories and some parts of the Arab territories belonging to Lebanon and Syria, Israel is an aggressive country. Since then, it has been unilaterally expanding its territories against the neighboring countries after four major wars fought with Arab states. Although there is no state posing a significant threat to Israel, it has been pursuing aggressive policies toward all regional states, including the defenseless people of Palestine. Israel has been a threat to the international system and global peace and security since its establishment in the wake of World War II. Israel is the military and political headquarters of some people sent by the Europeans to invade and hold the Middle East. That is why the West gives unconditional support to Israel with all its might, secretly or openly. Considered one of the biggest exceptions in the world system, Israel is neither a nation-state nor it has a defined territorial boundary like all other nation-states in the world, as its borders are unknown. It is the state of all Jews wherever they live. Thus, it violates two main pre-conditions of nation-statehood: territoriality and citizenship. In addition, although it owns nuclear warheads, it does not want any other regional country to develop nuclear weapons. Similar to Israeli officials threatening to use nuclear weapons against the Arab states i.e. Egypt, during the Yom Kippur War in 1973; Israeli high-level officials have threatened to use nuclear weapons against the Palestinian people and the regional adversaries during the latest atrocities in the Gaza Strip. An unusual state invites all Jews around the world to occupy the lands belonging to the Palestinians as an untypical example of settler colonialism by utilizing continuous violence, bullying, and terror. It forced thousands of Palestinians to leave their countries. The Zionist state has been using discriminatory policies against the Palestinian people. Since the Western global powers consider Israel as one of the main agents of Western imperialism in the Middle East, they remain silent against all these Israeli illegitimate actions and policies. Most observers consider Israel as one of the major instruments of the Western imperialist hegemony against the Muslims worldwide, the Arabs in particular. Knowing this reality, many Jews, especially those living in the United States, refuse the aggressive and expansionist Israeli policies against the Palestinians. Therefore, they have been chanting the slogan “not on my name” as a reaction to the latest Israeli atrocities in Gaza since they do not want to be accomplices of the aggressive Israel and the supportive culprits. Israel continues to be one of the most significant black holes in the current crippled international system. The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has climbed to 30,800, more than 80% of whom are children and women. The numbers prove that Israel poses a threat to the global system. The permanent UNSC members, especially the US, have been vetoing all anti-Israeli proposals at the UNSC.