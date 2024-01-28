A US negotiator, who is mediating a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, says that Israel can stop fighting for two months in exchange for the release of prisoners in the event of a possible deal.

According to the foreign news agency, the American negotiator said on condition of anonymity that the agreement is being worked on for progress and the possible agreement will consist of two parts.

According to the news agency, under a possible agreement, Hamas will release more than 100 Israeli hostages, but the possible agreement will not end the war completely.

The US official says that in the first phase of a possible deal, Hamas would release women, children, the elderly, and wounded Israeli prisoners.

According to the report, during the first phase of the agreement, the leaders of Israel and Hamas will discuss the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which will discuss the release of more Israeli prisoners.

According to the foreign news agency, American officials hope that this expected agreement can lay the foundation for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to the United Nations, about 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, and a tent city spread over 2 square miles has been established on the Rafah border with Egypt, where displaced Palestinians live. are

It should be remembered that since October 7, more than 26,000 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 65,000 have been injured in the Israeli brutality.

The displacement of nearly 1.9 million people has led to severe food shortages and health problems, yet Israel has stopped sending aid to Gaza.