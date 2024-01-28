Former national team captain Babar Azam is famous for his batting as well as his calm demeanor and friendly tone among the teammates, but recently during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Babar Azam was attacked by the wicketkeeper of the opposing team. The video of getting angry went viral.

During the ongoing league in Bangladesh, in the 13th over of the innings against Dordanto Dhaka, Babar Azam of Rangpur Riders got heated with the wicketkeeper of the opposite team Irfan Sukkar, the video of which is also viral on social media.

In the viral video, Babar can be heard saying, ‘Am I talking to you? I am talking to you? I am talking myself’, during the debate, the umpire and captain of Dordanto Dhaka, Mossadegh Hussain, tried to calm down Babar, but even then, Babar looked angry.

It should be noted that Babar Azam played an important role in bringing the team’s total to 183 runs by scoring 62 runs off 46 balls against Dhaka in the third match of BPL. century, Babar Azam was also declared the best player of the match.

Earlier, in his first BPL match, Babar Azam was unbeaten with 56 off 49 balls with 6 fours and he teamed up with Azmatullah Zai at a difficult time to lead his team to victory.