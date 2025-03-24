Balochistan is currently facing a complex insurgency, where terrorism is just one facet of a hydra headed monster.

The insurgency operates on multiple fronts, utilizing diverse tactics such as social media campaigns and political agitation to further its agenda.

Guerilla warfare often aims to create confusion about its goals, ensuring that the general population remains uncertain about their stance toward the movement. The effective strategy involves disseminating information in a way that leaves most individuals puzzled, fostering an environment where dissent against the insurgents is diluted.

Thus, the insurgents strive to confuse the masses, develop a power vacuum, and exploit that void—this appears to be a core strategy of the Baloch insurgency.

This movement also exhibits various dimensions. It is crucial to recognize that the narrative being spread on social media is largely spearheaded by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf .

PTI has its own political grievances, and in light of their frustrations, they seem to have crossed significant boundaries in their expressions of dissent.

Many anti-state narratives have found support within this forum. Prominent among these narratives are social media pages that proudly display PTI symbols and images of Imran Khan.

In this critical juncture, it is essential for rational members within the PTI to reflect on whether the party has inadvertently supported the Baloch insurgency through its online activities. If this is the case, it raises alarming concerns about the potential repercussions.

The PTI needs to reassess its stance and policies. There has already been considerable damage, and any further reckless actions could lead the party into a precarious situation. It is imperative for PTI to realign its objectives. The state must always take precedence over individual interests. In these turbulent times, the party should focus on fostering unity and stability, rather than contributing to divisions that could exacerbate existing tensions in the region. The responsibility lies within PTI to ensure that their political expressions do not inadvertently fuel insurgency narratives.