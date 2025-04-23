Blaming Pakistan all the time reflects a sick mentality. India should better overcome this syndrome.

By focusing inward, India can tackle its fault lines. Relying on rhetoric centered around Pakistan can often appear as a distraction from these pressing matters. Such a strategy risks alienating citizens who seek tangible solutions to their everyday struggles.

It is vital for India to prioritize addressing its own internal challenges rather than constantly critiquing or attacking Pakistan. This approach not only diverts attention from pressing social, economic, and political issues but also fosters a cycle of negativity that is unproductive for both nations.

The Indian government finds itself ensnared in a multifaceted dilemma in the aftermath of a recent terrorist incident, which has sparked intense scrutiny and debate.

At this juncture, it must confront a pivotal choice: to levy blame against Pakistan for the attack or to acknowledge its own significant shortcomings in security, even in light of having stationed over 800,000 troops in the occupied valley for the past three decades.

Following the controversial abrogation of Article 370, India proclaimed the restoration of normalcy and the revival of tourism; yet, this act of terrorism at the very heart of the valley starkly contradicts such assertions.

According to the prevailing Indian narrative, the perpetrators traversed the Line of Control (LoC) and ventured 70 kilometers into the heavily secured and densely populated region of Pahalgam۔

Remarkably, the Indian media has chosen to overlook the Muslim victim who also perished in this incident. Spanning over 20 harrowing minutes, this assault raises pressing questions about the efficacy and preparedness of the security forces.

In the wake of the attack, a RAW-affiliated account, “Baba Banaras,” swiftly pointed a finger at Pakistan and the The Resistance Front (TRF), purportedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, the TRF has neither claimed responsibility nor provided any credible evidence linking them to Pakistan.

Intriguingly, the cited PTCL code (949) fails to correlate with any known Pakistani reference.

Yet, the Indian media continues to propagate this narrative, enabling India—despite its notorious record of grave atrocities against both Kashmiris and Sikhs—to craft a façade as a “victim” of terrorism.

On the contrary, Pakistan has put forth compelling and irrefutable evidence to the international community regarding the phenomenon of Indian state-sponsored terrorism, including the Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) assertion of responsibility for the attack alongside its alleged connections to India.

While Pakistan has unreservedly condemned acts of terrorism, the Indian Foreign Office has maintained a conspicuous silence regarding the threats emanating from Pakistan. Have the challenges at hand now eclipsed the priorities of the ruling Hinutva elite? The war-like fervor stoked by Indian media, under the auspices of state institutions, appears to be propelling the Modi administration toward potentially reckless actions against Pakistan, a trajectory fraught with perilous repercussions for both the region and India itself, as Pakistan remains steadfast in its resolve to protect its sovereignty.