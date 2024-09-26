Today, the United Nations meeting is being held in which various heads of state are addressing. Last night I dreamed that like other heads of state, I too was invited to address the United Nations General Assembly. I said to the inviter that I am neither Alexander, nor the Sultan, nor the king of any place, so why this honor to me? I don’t have any of your work.

On this he said that you are the king of Shanti Nagar and you keep dreaming of peaceful peace all over the world. So now you just come and give a speech. I thought in my heart that they themselves want to say, “Come bull, kill me”, although in the present era, this proverb has also changed to “Go bull, kill him”, so there is no problem in becoming a bull in these circumstances. And then I gave the following speech per al-Badiha. Now read the speech.

The journey from the League of Nations to the United Nations was made with the hope that this organization would play its role in solving the world’s conflicts with justice, play a key role in making the world a peaceful place, but some institutions They come into existence with such corruption or distortion in their beginning or foundation, which ends in nothing but suicide or their own death. In the current situation, the United Nations is an example of this, which has now become a dead horse and now time has to determine its fate, when, how and by whom this organization will be buried, because its usefulness is limited by time. Already lost.

What is meant by the starting point? The United Nations, by giving veto power to some countries in its charter, had laid its foundations at the very beginning by recognizing that even one of these few countries could say “yes” or “no”. The collective yes or no of all other countries is a “hitch” to the power of Although it is against the democratic traditions, but it has no status and importance in front of this institution. Here it is also necessary to remember that the majority of these countries who call themselves democratic make all the rules and regulations and all their decisions are in accordance with democratic values. But when there are public peace and global problems, everyone agrees to violate any principle to maintain their own freedom and the mother of democracy and democracy, no one has any objection. There is perhaps no greater example of global hypocrisy.

If you read the history of the area where the United Nations office is today, you will know that once there were slaughterhouses and butcher shops, then you will not have much difficulty in understanding the current role of the United Nations. For now, we don’t mention Rockefeller’s donation of 7/8 million dollars and the factors under which the headquarters of the United Nations was located in the United States. It is no longer a secret that all international institutions have been and will continue to be established to monopolize the entire world for certain forces. You should consider it as the stupidity of the world that you are hoping for justice and fairness from these institutions. IMF and World Bank are also working on the same agenda.

You can see which global conflict has been resolved by the United Nations till today. Kashmir, Palestine, Bosnia, Chechnya, East Timor, they are all before us. Yes, big and powerful countries can get whatever resolution they want, whenever they want. That is why they say that if the problem is between two small countries, then the problem disappears, and if the problem is between a small and a big country, then the small country disappears, and if the problem is between two big countries, then the United Nations disappears.

Now is the time for all the small countries to defend themselves, because we have seen that not even two words have come out of the mouth of the spokesperson of the United Nations to condemn Israel and we are hoping from them that it is the people of Palestine. This hope is nothing but madness. The United Nations has now become a non-United Nations, it is just too late to scatter its Shiraz. Wait and you will see that this too will be done by its permanent members, especially a member or members with veto power.

Now after that I didn’t even open my eyes to tell you that I came back or was kept there. As soon as I get any information I will immediately inform all your friends, until then please allow me. My Allah is Hafiz.