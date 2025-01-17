After 15 harrowing months of relentless violence, a fragile ceasefire has brought a temporary halt to Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza. The battered Palestinian people now have a brief respite to mourn their staggering losses over 46,000 lives, with many likely buried beneath the rubble — and tend to their injured without the looming threat of further bombings. However, whether this truce evolves into a lasting peace or merely serves as an interlude to further bloodshed remains uncertain.

The three-stage ceasefire agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, outlines steps including the exchange of prisoners, aid provision to Gaza’s devastated population, and a potential Israeli withdrawal from the Strip. However, much hinges on Israel’s willingness to honor its commitments. Alarmingly, even after the deal was announced, Israeli forces continued their assault, underlining Tel Aviv’s persistent disregard for Palestinian lives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaration to fight until Hamas’s destruction rings hollow, as the reality of the truce illustrates the limits of military power. Despite possessing one of the most advanced military arsenals, Israel has failed to subdue a people steadfastly resisting occupation. Gaza’s population has sacrificed immensely, yet their determination to reclaim their homeland remains unbroken.

While the ceasefire offers temporary relief, it is vital that the international community does not overlook Israel’s atrocities. The genocide in Gaza has left a scar on humanity’s conscience: mass killings, systemic starvation, reports of rape, abuse of prisoners, and the denial of basic necessities such as water and medicine. Babies have perished in freezing conditions, and entire neighborhoods have been obliterated. These are war crimes of the highest order, and justice must be pursued relentlessly.

Global accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court’s war crimes proceedings and South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice, must reach their logical conclusions. Perpetrators of these heinous acts must be held accountable, and Israel must be prevented from repeating such barbarism against the Palestinian people.

Looking ahead, the only viable solution to the decades-long Palestinian tragedy is the establishment of a sovereign, independent state. Israel must vacate all occupied territories and pave the way for a contiguous Palestinian state capable of self-sustenance. Fragmented enclaves, vulnerable to future attacks, will not resolve the issue.

The recent genocide also highlights the Palestinian Authority’s failure to effectively advocate for its people on the global stage. Unity among Palestinian factions, especially between the PLO and Hamas, is critical to resisting occupation and securing global support. If Israel reneges on its commitments and resumes its atrocities, Palestinians will be left with no option but to resist. The international community must ensure that justice and peace prevail, safeguarding the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.