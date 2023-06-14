LAHORE: The Punjab government has made the decision to bar homeopathic physicians and the personnel of the companies that produce their medications from holding any positions, in an effort to further advance allopathic medical care.

According to media sources, positions held by doctors who practise pseudoscientific medicine have been eliminated, and money for alternative treatments will now be supplemented to those for traditional medicine.

Members of the Homoeopathic Alliance bemoaned the government’s decision and urged the interim administration to reconsider the drastic measure in the midst of the severe step.

Members of the Alliance pleaded with the government to restore the homeopathic doctors’ seats and even threatened widespread dissent if they were not.

Thousands of people rely on alternative medicine, therefore the elimination of homeopathic practitioners sparked questions.