Fawad Chaudhry, a former PTI leader, was called before a court in the federal capital on June 17 in connection with allegations of sedition.

Further Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra gave the former information minister the warning after learning from a bailiff that he was unable to reach the suspect.

Have you called Fawad Chaudhry to inform him that his case will be heard today, the court asked? The bailiff asserted that the former minister’s cell phone had been cut off.

Mr. Chaudhry was issued a summons by Judge Tahir Abbas, who also instructed the court representative to transmit the summons to his home address.

The hearing was postponed until June 17 when the court called the guarantor.