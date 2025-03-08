Cricket is no longer a game of gentlemen; it has unfortunately been “Hindutvised” by India. The ICC appears powerless in the face of this Hindutvisation. The way Pakistan has been deprived of its legitimate rights in this Champions Trophy speaks volumes about the fact that even the ICC is influenced by this Hindutvisation and is operating to appease just one country, ignoring all other cricketing nations.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has often been compared to George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” where the notion of equality is superficially presented but not genuinely upheld. Despite its claims of governing international cricket fairly, there are recurring criticisms suggesting that certain teams, particularly India, enjoy preferential treatment.

This perceived bias raises questions about the effectiveness and impartiality of the ICC as a regulatory body. One of the most salient issues is India’s refusal to play in Pakistan.

This refusal not only disrupts the cricketing schedule but also challenges the integrity of the ICC as it struggles to enforce its own regulations.

The ICC has been relatively silent on this matter, seemingly allowing alternative arrangements to be made without holding India accountable to the same standards expected of other countries.

This reluctance to confront India has led to perceptions that the ICC prioritizes India’s interests over the principles of fair competition. As a result, India has found itself in a position of significant advantage.

India has played all its matches at a single location, while other teams traveled across different venues. This logistical ease allows India to avoid the challenges of adapting to various pitches and playing conditions.

In contrast, their opponents face the daunting task of traveling and acclimating to different environments, which can significantly impact performance.

Such an arrangement questions the very essence of a “level playing field” in international cricket.

Moreover, this situation raises pertinent questions about the efficacy of the ICC. Is it functioning as an independent governing body dedicated to the sport, or is it merely fulfilling the role of a de facto Indian Cricket Board, catering to the whims of one of its member nations?

When decisions appear to favor a particular country, the credibility of the ICC as an impartial overseer of the game can be easily undermined.

The ongoing dynamics within international cricket highlight profound concerns related to governance and equality. The selective enforcement of regulations and the apparent favoritism towards India challenge the notion of sportsmanship and fairness in the game.

For cricket to maintain its integrity, the ICC must strive to ensure that all teams are held to the same standards, promoting an environment where every nation can compete on truly equal footing.