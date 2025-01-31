Peshawar:Three police officials, including Assistant Commissioner Kurram, were injured in firing on a government convoy coming to negotiate a ceasefire between two tribes in Upper Kurram.

According to the SHO, the district administration had declared a ceasefire in Upper Kurram, but the convoy going to negotiate with the other side was fired upon. Assistant Commissioner Kurram Manan, who was leading the government convoy, was injured in the firing.

According to the police, the Assistant Commissioner was going to Bushehra to establish law and order when he was fired upon by Fateh Kale.

Police have said that along with the Assistant Commissioner, three officials were also injured in the firing, while the injured Assistant Commissioner Revenue Saeed Manan was shifted to the operation theatre.

Tribal leader Shafiq Motaheri has said that we were busy with the ceasefire along with the administration and police when the firing took place and the incident took place in Bushehra on Friday morning.

District administration Kurram says that security arrangements are being made in view of the security situation in the area, while on the other hand, a jirga was also held in the Commissioner’s office in Kohat.

Assistant Commissioner shifted to Peshawar According to MSDHQ Parachinar Dr. Syed Mir Hassan Jan, the Assistant Commissioner underwent surgery at DHQ Hospital Parachinar. The Assistant Commissioner was shot in the stomach and was sent to Peshawar in a helicopter.

According to MS, the Assistant Commissioner was taken to the helipad by ambulance. The Assistant Commissioner was injured in a firing incident in Bushehra.

Successful evacuation of 66 people trapped in Kurram On the other hand, 66 people trapped in Kurram were successfully evacuated. On the recommendation of elders, 66 people, including women and children, were shifted to a safe place in Tri Mangal. The people were trapped due to the riots.