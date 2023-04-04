Fahd Hussain, a journalist, declared his resignation as the prime minister’s special assistant for public policy and strategic communication on Tuesday, after serving in that capacity for a year.

Grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz for allowing me to hold a position of public trust. I personally saw how PM steered clear of numerous pitfalls during trying times. Hussain wrote that no one else could have performed it more expertly.

I have stepped down as Special Assistant to PM after productive stint of a year. Grateful to PM @CMShehbaz for giving me opportunity to serve in public office. I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better. — Fahd Husain (@Fahdhusain) April 4, 2023

According to sources, PM Shehbaz accepted Hussain’s resignation during their discussion.

In May of last year, Hussain was chosen to serve as the prime minister’s personal assistant.

Hussain was appointed as the formal spokesperson for the premier a few months later, in October.

The prime minister “has been satisfied to appoint additional responsibility of “spokesperson to the prime minister” to Syed Fahd Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication,” according to an earlier notification of even number dated 14-05-2022 from the Cabinet Division.