In the early trading hours of Monday, the Pakistani rupee fell by Rs2.71 against the US dollar, hitting a record low.

At around 10:30 a.m, the dollar was trading for Rs287.75 in the interbank market.Around 11:55 a.m., the dollar was trading at Rs291 in the open market, up Rs4.

On Monday, the dollar reached Rs285.04 in the interbank market.