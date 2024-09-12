Islamabad: JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the process of extension is wrong in Haradare including the army. If it is right then parliament also has the right to extension. was extended.

Addressing the session of the National Assembly, he said that he condemns the incident that happened to the members of parliament, he pays tribute to the speaker for issuing the production order to his colleagues, but it was right that the house was closed for three days after the incident. Closed for He said that today the police have staged a sit-in in KPK, the police are on protest in Lucky Marwat, Bannu, DI Khan. If the police stop performing their duties, what will happen to the country? He said that the institutions and heads of institutions are worried about their own extension, not for the country. We will not lay the foundation of a false tradition, why would we sit in the parliament today and support someone’s ecstasy?

Also read: Police protest in KP; Institutions should remain within the constitutional limits, otherwise the federation will be in danger, Asad Qaiser Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we should admit that our judicial system has become obsolete, abolish the parties and strengthen the parliament, the courts have become political groups, some courts support some others, I will call the government judicial. Reforms should be brought in the system, reforms should be brought together with the opposition. He clarified that standards should be brought to the army and judiciary, we remember how the tenure of an army chief was extended by twisting his hands. The head of JUI has said that more than 60 thousand cases are pending in the Supreme Court, is it not possible that separate courts should be formed for constitutional matters? Today, the British era judicial system is running in the country, trust must be restored and Parliament must be made supreme. Also Read: Chief Minister KP’s announcement of negotiations with Afghanistan is an attack on the Federation, Defense Minister He said that if you talk about something today, it will be contempt of court, if you talk about Balochistan, agencies will come. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that it is written in our constitution that we cannot speak against the army and the judiciary, but my parliamentarians should not be allowed to be arrested from the parliament.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that there should be a meeting of Parliament and Judicial Council for the Chief Justice, there should be judicial reforms, there should be reforms by taking the opposition into confidence. He said that the Parliament was blackmailed for the 19th Amendment, a judge blackmailed the Parliament for the 19th Constitutional Amendment, the 19th Constitutional Amendment should be abolished. Later, while addressing the meeting of the special committee formed by the National Assembly, he said, “Isn’t it a fact that there is division and own thinking in politics?” What right does the state judiciary, army bureaucracy also have to group there? In this way we should save the army and the judiciary, the bureaucracy. He said that the Supreme Court and the High Court should have the same criteria for becoming the same chief. In the 18th amendment, the powers were with the parliament, but in the 19th amendment, a chief twisted our hands and made us amend.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it was wrong to arrest PTI people in Parliament, our members were arrested in lodges during the PTI government, it was wrong then and it is still wrong, an army chief Bajwa took our arms. Twist and make your own decisions. He said that slogans of separatism are being raised in KP and Balochistan, Pakistan’s national anthem cannot be played in some schools in Balochistan today, we should talk to them, Pakistan’s flag cannot be hoisted in schools, social studies are not taught. There are armed and unarmed people in the separatist movement, my opinion is constantly needed by this committee, so I am present. He said that near my village people are being looted day and night by building canals, more than 50 government people were picked up from there, today I cannot visit my area, there is terror day and night in the streets of my area. Sitting around, we all should work together on the growing terrorism in the country, we should sit together with the institutions to eliminate terrorism from the country.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif got angry on Fazlur Rehman’s statement and boycotted the committee, saying that I will not be a member of this committee. Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked Khawaja Asif to sit back. Khawaja Asif said that this did not happen, there was criticism from one side, what did PTI do for four years? Nawaz Sharif kept on begging me that my wife is sick, talk to me on my call, what happened that everything was fine then and now everything is wrong. Maulana Fazlur Rahman asked them to discuss this in the assembly. General Faiz called that three votes are to be cast against Geelani, Khawaja Asif revealed Khawaja Asif said that I came to the House on the production order in the Senate election, I was in the opposition leader’s chamber, I received a call from General Faiz, I was told that you have three votes to cast against Geelani, then you people are drunk. were? Everything seemed fine to you then. Meanwhile, the important meeting of the special committee was called again at 12 noon yesterday. Chairman Khurshid Shah called the meeting again in the morning. Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Umar Ayub became members of the committee