The abrupt closure of major universities in Balochistan, ostensibly due to ‘security concerns’, is yet another blow to a student population already grappling with neglect and marginalisation. The indefinite suspension of on-campus activities at the University of Balochistan, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, and the University of Turbat has left thousands of students in academic limbo. The proposed alternative — online classes — is as impractical as it is dismissive of the harsh realities on the ground. In a province where reliable internet access is a privilege rather than a basic utility, expecting students to continue their education online is an exercise in absurdity. The vague promise of ‘concessions’ for students from connectivity-challenged areas is a feeble attempt at masking the state’s failure to provide basic educational infrastructure.

This move follows a deeply troubling pattern of state indifference toward Balochistan’s students. Over the years, there have been repeated instances of Baloch students being forcibly disappeared from campuses across Pakistan, their education and lives disrupted under the guise of national security. Now, even within their own province, their right to education is under siege. While security concerns, including the recent attack on the Jaffar Express, are valid, the state’s response should be focused on addressing the root causes of unrest rather than punishing innocent students. The closure of universities does nothing to improve security; rather, it exacerbates the very grievances that fuel discontent and alienation.

Education is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right. For Balochistan’s youth, these closures represent more than just missed lectures and disrupted routines — they symbolize the state’s continued unwillingness to invest in their future. In a region that already suffers from systemic neglect, shutting down educational institutions only deepens the cycle of deprivation. The government must recognize that true security cannot be achieved through suppressive measures that target students. Instead, it must adopt a holistic approach that includes addressing the legitimate concerns of Baloch students and ensuring that campuses remain functional with adequate security measures in place.

Moreover, if online learning is to be a serious alternative, it must be backed by substantial investments in digital infrastructure. This includes expanding internet access to remote areas and ensuring that students have the necessary resources to continue their education without interruption. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty.

Balochistan’s youth deserve the same educational opportunities as students in the rest of Pakistan. More importantly, they deserve to be treated as equal citizens, with futures that matter. The government must act urgently to reopen universities and provide the necessary security, rather than allowing education to become another casualty of conflict. Only through education can Balochistan’s youth hope for a better future — and only by investing in their education can the state hope to build lasting peace.