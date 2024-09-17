MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has warned those who are misusing his name fraudulently that strict legal action will be taken against them.

Salman Khan made a statement on his social media handle explaining that he has no plans for any concert in America in 2024. The actor warned fans not to buy tickets for any concert in the US as all such claims are false. He said, “My team or I are not organizing any concert in America. Please do not trust such emails, messages or advertisements.” Salman Khan further said that legal action will be taken against those involved in the fraud.