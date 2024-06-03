Islamabad High Court’s decision on the cipher case is very good, Kunwardalshad

In the PTI Core Committee, there was talk of no confidence in the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Hasan Raza Pasha

Sarmad Ali has expressed his reservations on the media related bill

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

May 28 is a big day for us, nothing wrong with a public holiday

Reading any report and adding information is not a bad thing

Debate on the events of 1971 will become too long

If a party has reservations about a judge, he should not hear their cases

Talks of going on an official visit at one’s own expense are fake

The cipher case was already a very weak case, ex-Secretary Election Commission Kanwardalshad

Islamabad High Court’s decision on the cipher case is very good

If a case is made on the Hamudur Rahman report, a huge Pandora’s box will open,

I myself met Hamudur Rahman Sahib, he told us a lot,

General Zia-ul-Haq tried to get the Hamud-ul-Rehman report during his tenure,

General Ziaul Haq also raided Bhutto’s house to get the report

Former President of Pakistan Barconsul Hasan Raza Pasha’s talk in Sachi Baat program

In the PTI Core Committee, there was talk of no confidence in the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Hasan Raza Pasha

No party within the Supreme Court spoke of no confidence in the Chief Justice, Hasan Raza Pasha

The big thing in the cipher case is the cipher itself, which has not been produced in the court,

At that time, as a law student, I had said that the verdict on the cipher case would not stand

The founder of PTI, Hasan Raza Pasha, benefited from the filing of case upon case

Convicted in three cases, the beneficiary went to the PTI founder, Hasan Raza Pasha

The three cases in which convictions were made are all three weak cases,

Registration of case after case and prompt punishment brought public sympathies to PTI founder

In the Iddat Nikah case, especially the sympathies of women turned towards the founder of PTI,

The frivolity is evident in the cases made against founder PTI

Whoever made up the cipher and sent it had no status

PPP leader Senator Sarmad Ali’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Sarmad Ali has expressed his reservations on the media related bill

The main purpose of bringing the bill is to try to control social media

Control the social media, if the print or electronic media are harassed, then we will speak

Many laws are already in place to control the media

According to the bill, any media house can be closed,

We do not doubt the intention of the Punjab government, but laws can be misused

The law is fine as far as social media is concerned but there are reservations regarding newspapers and

We are sure that our concerns will be resolved by the Chief Minister of Punjab

The reserved seats could only be obtained if one joined a parliamentary party

All the candidates who won won the election as independents

Inflation is gradually decreasing, economy is heading in the right direction

The government should try to give relief to the common man in the budget,

It is hoped that steps will be taken to provide relief to the people in this budget

The first priority should be to bring convenience in the life of the common man

To whom relief will not be brought to the common man, the problems will increase.