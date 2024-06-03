Islamabad High Court’s decision on the cipher case is very good, Kunwardalshad
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
May 28 is a big day for us, nothing wrong with a public holiday
Reading any report and adding information is not a bad thing
Debate on the events of 1971 will become too long
If a party has reservations about a judge, he should not hear their cases
Talks of going on an official visit at one’s own expense are fake
The cipher case was already a very weak case, ex-Secretary Election Commission Kanwardalshad
If a case is made on the Hamudur Rahman report, a huge Pandora’s box will open,
I myself met Hamudur Rahman Sahib, he told us a lot,
General Zia-ul-Haq tried to get the Hamud-ul-Rehman report during his tenure,
General Ziaul Haq also raided Bhutto’s house to get the report
Former President of Pakistan Barconsul Hasan Raza Pasha’s talk in Sachi Baat program
No party within the Supreme Court spoke of no confidence in the Chief Justice, Hasan Raza Pasha
The big thing in the cipher case is the cipher itself, which has not been produced in the court,
At that time, as a law student, I had said that the verdict on the cipher case would not stand
The founder of PTI, Hasan Raza Pasha, benefited from the filing of case upon case
Convicted in three cases, the beneficiary went to the PTI founder, Hasan Raza Pasha
The three cases in which convictions were made are all three weak cases,
Registration of case after case and prompt punishment brought public sympathies to PTI founder
In the Iddat Nikah case, especially the sympathies of women turned towards the founder of PTI,
The frivolity is evident in the cases made against founder PTI
Whoever made up the cipher and sent it had no status
PPP leader Senator Sarmad Ali’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
The main purpose of bringing the bill is to try to control social media
Control the social media, if the print or electronic media are harassed, then we will speak
Many laws are already in place to control the media
According to the bill, any media house can be closed,
We do not doubt the intention of the Punjab government, but laws can be misused
The law is fine as far as social media is concerned but there are reservations regarding newspapers and
We are sure that our concerns will be resolved by the Chief Minister of Punjab
The reserved seats could only be obtained if one joined a parliamentary party
All the candidates who won won the election as independents
Inflation is gradually decreasing, economy is heading in the right direction
The government should try to give relief to the common man in the budget,
It is hoped that steps will be taken to provide relief to the people in this budget
The first priority should be to bring convenience in the life of the common man
To whom relief will not be brought to the common man, the problems will increase.