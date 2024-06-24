There has never been a more important time for political forces to engage in dialogue given the turbulent political environment in Pakistan. As stated by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, political leaders must communicate, put aside egos, and put the good of the country before their own personal grievances.

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari’s comments highlight a crucial fact: the democracy’s power comes from its members’ willingness to communicate and prioritize the needs of the general public over individual points. His underlying point appears to be specifically directed at the PTI and PML-N. There is constant conflict between the two sides. They continue to confront each other even in dire circumstances.

With its unique position within the government, the PPP is well-positioned to lead this urgently needed conversation. If President Asif Ali Zardari uses his negotiation skills to heal the rift, he can be a valuable asset thanks to his experience and political savvy. The PPP can pave the way for the PTI to participate in talks by using its power within the government to persuade the PML-N to do so. Actually, for Pakistan’s democracy, mediation is not only desirable but also necessary.

The shared objective should be to provide real hope to a divided public frustrated by unemployment and inflation, but this is unlikely to happen as long as the PTI, possibly the nation’s most popular party, continues to be estranged.Persistent polarization has grave consequences. There will always be a growing distance between the PML-N and PTI, which will give non-political forces more room to make their voices heard.

The PTI is the latest target of the establishment’s ire, as the three major political parties have experienced tense relations with it. Political parties can lessen outside influence over domestic matters by coming together, even for a short time.

Addressing one another’s complaints is a crucial first step in a conversation, and it is a duty that the parties’ more reasonable members can undertake. Instead of the court serving as a tool for political power struggles, everyone should view it as a respectable channel for seeking justice. Imran Khan’s request for the Supreme Court to mediate election disputes is an example of this. Sustaining the legitimacy of democratic institutions requires proving that election procedures are impartial and transparent.

Our democracy’s past teaches us valuable lessons about the dangers of division. Although unity is uncommon, now is the perfect moment for parties from all political persuasions to work things out.

Strangely, one of the newest members of parliament is calling for an end to the “politics of hatred.”The more seasoned politicians among us should be aware that political maturity and a common dedication to the interests of the country are prerequisites for the consolidation of democracy. Having a conversation despite profound disagreements is not a sign of weakness but rather of political wisdom.