More than just a formality President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China is proving to be more than the usual formality expected when a head of state goes visiting. His meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiand showed that the visit was going to lead to an advancement in the relationship between the two countries. While the two leaders expressed mutual sentiments of good wishes, the understanding they evolved on the direction the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was going to take, going into renewable energy, science and technology, infrastructure and agriculture. This shows that CPEC is to move beyond the original conception of a link between Xinjiang and the outside world, passing through Pakistan and centered on Gwadar. That the understanding of the shape CPEC 2.0 is taking has already reached the stage of implementation is shown by the kind of MoUs that were signed in the presence of Mr Zardari. A very significant MoU was signed between the Sindh Energy Department and a renewable energy company, for both wind and solar power. It is worth noting that CPEC included a number of thermal power projects, which either have been cancelled or had their tariff agreements revised. Therefore, the shifting of Chinese interest towards renewable energy projects is just timely. China is already an indirect contributor to the solarization revolution in Pakistan, as the solar panels for both domestic and agricultural connections are imported from China. A boost to wind power is needed, for renewable energy so far has been solar and hydel, even though it is much more extensive, and costs are making them much more feasible. It is also worth noting that another MoU was between a Pakistani cement company and a Chinese construction company. While the complementarity is striking, it also shows one way in which Pakistan can boost its exports, by providing a raw material, which China needs for its development. Apart from CPEC, and even apart from defense cooperation, Pakistan and China need to concert measures to smooth Pakistan into BRICS, and related to that is the process of dealing with the USA, especially now that it seems bent on dragging China into a trade war. Pakistan will find itself increasingly on China’s side, especially as it furthers ties with Russia, The USA’s use of India in the region against China also creates a dynamic that drives Pakistan and China closer. Yes, that is a key point in understanding the complex geopolitical dynamics of South Asia. The USA has increasingly turned to India as a strategic partner in its efforts to counter China’s growing influence, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. This has created a situation where India and the USA share concerns over China’s rise, and their growing military and economic cooperation is seen as a counterbalance to China’s power, especially in the context of the South China Sea, Taiwan, and the broader region. In response, China has strengthened its ties with Pakistan, both as a strategic counterweight to India and to ensure access to important trade routes through Pakistan, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which aims to connect China to the Arabian Sea. Pakistan’s relationship with China is deepening because of mutual security interests and economic opportunities, which have made the China-Pakistan alliance the most significant in the region. This dynamic has created a triangular competition, where India and Pakistan, traditionally rivals, are increasingly influenced by external powers like the USA and China. As India becomes closer to the U.S., Pakistan leans more toward China, and this can heighten tensions in the region. Moreover, it complicates efforts to address issues like the Kashmir conflict, as involvement from China and the USA adds more layers to the situation.