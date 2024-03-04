ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Khan has said that the cipher is a fact and the one who ended the government should be tried.

While speaking at the National Assembly session, Barrister Gauhar criticized the Chairman PP.

He said that he has buried his grandfather’s politics, and no one becomes a Bhutto by adding Bhutto to his name, where did those necklaces that were lying in Switzerland go?

Barrister Gauhar further said that they are so proud of democracy and rights, so when our women went to jail, did they say a word of condemnation? They teach us, look into their necks, they come together for their own interests, they do not understand democracy, they all believe in power sharing.

Barrister Gauhar said regarding the presidential election that there is no other person who is giving the presidency to Zardari, no brother or nephew of the founder of PTI is sitting here, our 100 is heavier than his 200.

Chairman PTI said that gas, electricity, and water are far away from us, this is the fruit of the four decades that the people have got, so the people have rejected him, while this time MQM is also trying to get the ticket. The people lined up and negotiated their principles, they took 15 of our seats in Karachi.

Barrister Gauhar added that the cipher is a fact, the one who overthrew the government should be tried, not the one whose government was overthrown.

He said that when it comes to the defense of Pakistan, he will stand with everyone and will not give any attention to the defense of Pakistan. It is not written anywhere in the constitution that the court can say that someone is a patriot. No, we are the most patriotic and our leader is the most patriotic.