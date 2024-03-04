ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme said Hamza Shahbaz will work in Punjab after Chief Minister Punjab and along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif will also carry out various responsibilities. Hamza Shehbaz will not have problems meeting the Prime Minister during work, the political leaders themselves are saying that the election has not been transparent till date, we are trying to force democracy. In a democracy, the government is formed by the will of the people, major political leaders including the former prime minister said that elections are not fair.

If transparent elections are not held, political people will have to change their attitude, Political people should think about the country, the people and the economy, unfortunately, our politicians talk too much and there is a contradiction in the words and actions of our politicians. On the day of February 8 election, I was very happy that the election was fair, on the night of February 8, everything turned upside down, there is no other politician like Nawaz Sharif, a hardworking man, I see PPP and Tehreek-e-Insaf in the future.

If someone’s mandate is given to another party, people will not have confidence, SK Niazi

Chairman PPP has shown by working beyond his age, PPP got stronger in recent circumstances, Asif Zardari will also become president, Tehreek-e-Insaaf has participated in the political process with full force and Tehreek-e-Insaf did not repeat the mistake of leaving the assemblies .People of all walks of life know the election results, strange things are coming out regarding May 9, it is better to form a judicial commission to investigate rather than strange things, institutions are requested to intervene for their own interests, institutions intervene when they see the condition of the country deteriorating and Maryam Nawaz is doing very well, some things regarding Shahbaz Sharif are disturbing.

There is full hope that Maryam Nawaz will improve the situation in Punjab, better conditions should be expected and prayed for, Balochistan has received the most honor in the formation of the government, the Chief Minister of Balochistan was elected unopposed which is a very good tradition, Shahbaz Sharif has talked a lot in the light of happiness.

Allah Ta’ala gave a chance to PML-G, if they work, no one will tease them, when PML-N issued its manifesto, Irfan Siddiqui was the first to come to my program, if the manifesto given by PML-N is strictly implemented, it can be much better and Strong governments are found only in lucky countries.

Economist Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program said Shahbaz Sharif spoke of economic disaster in his speech in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif talks about joining G20 till 2030, It seems difficult for Shahbaz Sharif to join the G20 countries.

Talk of PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai in Sachi Baat program said people gave us the mandate despite the difficulties faced by the party, looking at the mandate, we will try not to disappoint people, Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur is a political worker, Shaukat Yousafzai will complete the work of e-billing left by our government, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai will also continue with the health card project, we want our province to stand on its own feet, our province has many natural resources and the Federation has become indebted to us for more than 1500 billion.

Caretaker government came and canceled health card project, tell the supervisory government what savings have been made by closing the health card founder of PTI will decide which ministry I get.

Our government has ended the issue of inflation, Shahbaz Sharif, tell me it has ended?, our position is clear that we do not want chaos in the country, mandate was also stolen and reserved seats were not given, it seems that some people do not want stability in the country, the Constitution is clear regarding reserved seats, there is no need to amend the constitution regarding reserved seats and PTI is a contender for democracy and a candidate for taking special seats, after two months, people will come to the streets themselves due to electricity and gas bills.