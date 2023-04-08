ISLAMABAD: The hearing on a petition calling for punishment against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for marrying Bushra Bibi during her “Iddat” days was postponed by a district and sessions court in the nation’s capital.

After divorcing her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka, the former premier married Bushra Bibi in 2018.

After the passing of her husband or following a divorce, a woman must observe the “iddat” period, during which time she is forbidden from getting remarried.

Nasruminallah Baloch, a senior civil judge, took up the citizen Muhammad Hanif’s appeal.

The witness, Mufti Saeed, who had performed their nikkah, had not yet given a statement, and the court was made aware of this at the beginning of the hearing. The hearing was postponed to 10:30am by the court.

The witness’s presence in Saudi Arabia for Umrah was disclosed when the hearing commenced. The applicant’s attorney asked the court to reschedule the matter. The judge then postponed the hearing until April 28.

The complainant testified during a prior hearing that Mr. Khan and Bushra Bibi were married when the latter was observing her Iddat days. He declared that as it was both a sin and a criminal, legal action should be taken against them.