The Ramazan Sports Series’ opening ceremony was held at the Hockey Stadium in Lahore and was put on by Wahab Riaz, the CM Punjab’s Sports Advisor. Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi were in attendance.

After finishing a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the pair joined the ceremony and commended Wahab for pulling together such a great occasion.

“Thanks to this event, our kids will continue to participate in sports. The players would profit from the substantial prize money, according to Shaheen.

Wahab thanked Interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for putting his faith in him and letting him host the occasion during the event. In addition, he expressed gratitude to the sponsors for lending their support despite the short notice to make the event a success.

Wahab stated that he expects to organise such events in the future and that doing so will help Pakistan enhance its sporting talent.

The tournament includes a variety of sports, including football, badminton, table tennis, and kabaddi.

Lahore Division defeated Bahawalpur Division 7-1 in the tournament’s first game.

The Ramazan Sports Series, which incorporates nine divisions of Punjab, will last for five days until April 11.